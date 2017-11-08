Show Off the Inside of Your iPhone X with These Wallpapers

We’ve just finished up with our iPhone X teardown (and what a teardown it was)—which means there’s only one item left on our teardown check-list: iPhone X wallpapers.

Every year, we cap off our teardown extravaganza by releasing wallpapers that show off the sweet internals of your iPhone. Apple spent too much effort on the iPhone X’s hardware to cover it up with glass that you can’t even see through. If you’re not interested in peeling up the OLED screen with a Suction Handle, like we do, then a wallpaper of your iPhone X internals is the next-best, less-destructive thing.

Behold! The insides of your iPhone X can now be on the outside with these wallpapers!

With these sweet wallpapers, you can basically pretend you’re looking straight through the screen and into the heart of your phone—like you have X-ray vision. And speaking of X-rays—this year, we have two internals options for you: a gorgeous, high-resolution image and an X-ray image of your iPhone X insides. By the way, the edge-to-edge display makes this set of wallpapers especially slick.

Here’s how you get yours:

For best results, navigate to this blog post on your phone. Find the image you want as your wallpaper and click on the photo for the full resolution. Then, save the image on to your phone. You can set the wallpaper from “Wallpapers” in your phone’s Settings—“Choose a New Wallpaper” lists your recent photos, including downloads.

Both “Still” and “Perspective” work, but I like “Still” a little more.

Click the photos below for the full resolution image.

iPhone X wallpaper:

iPhone X internals wallpaper

Click photo for full resolution image: (1125 x 2432)

iPhone X … X-ray wallpaper:

iPhone X X-ray wallpaper

Click photo for full resolution image: (1125 x 2432)

Full props to our friends at Creative Electron for the amazing X-ray shot! We’re still working on wallpapers for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus (stay tuned for those). But you can find wallpapers for your iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, as well as the 5s/5c and iPhone 5 on our blog.

If all these wallpapers have got you wondering what those bits and bobs inside your iPhone X actually do, then check out our video teardown:

All content here is licensed under the Creative Commons BY-NC-SA license.

November 8, 2017 written by in iFixit News, Teardowns

Julia Bluff is a writer, blogger, and repair advocate at iFixit.com

53 Comments on “Show Off the Inside of Your iPhone X with These Wallpapers

  1. Sanyan Raad Sharar November 8, 2017 at 11:18 am

    I want this for all phones. Please do it

  2. Rob November 8, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    1125 x 2432 instead of 1125 x 2436? 🤔

  3. Brandon Powell November 8, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    Could you do this for the note 8? Please!

  4. Zuzz November 8, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    Please, don’t leave out iPads!!!

  5. bugzysd November 8, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    Is Internals Wallpaper available for the Pixel 2 XL? =)

  6. Srinivasan Gopalan November 8, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    Some love for iPhone 8?

  7. George November 8, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    We need this for a lot more phone. Really cool.

  8. Jamie November 8, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    Thanks for sharing these photos!

  9. Zainab Malik November 8, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    How about showing some love for Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note 8

  10. iceball November 8, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    This is cool. Is there a iphone 8 plus inside wallpaper?

  11. Michael Denaro November 8, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    Please do consider making these for the note 8 if possible. Love your work as always!

  12. Ice Cube November 8, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Galaxy S8+???

  13. Vamsi November 8, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    Can you do a wallpaper for OnePlus 3T…. It looks cool..

  14. Noorul Ameen November 8, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    I want it for my Galaxy J2

  15. Bryan Lagos November 8, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    I want this for my old and beloved iPhone 4s!
    (and every other iPhone)

  16. Ankur Atri November 8, 2017 at 11:44 pm

    I need this for iPhone 6s. Thanks in advance.

  17. name November 8, 2017 at 11:48 pm

    note 8 please

  18. Sander Evers November 9, 2017 at 1:17 am

    Could you make one of these for the iPads? I have an iPad Pro 10.5″ and a wallpaper like this would be really cool :)

  19. Fabi November 9, 2017 at 1:17 am

    I want this for my iPad Pro 10.5 :)

  20. Feroz Ahmad November 9, 2017 at 1:35 am

    Please please please make a inside wallpaper for Nexus 5X. Please.

  21. Ciro November 9, 2017 at 1:40 am

    Xz premium thanks

  22. niklex November 9, 2017 at 2:18 am

    Amazing idea. Galaxy s8 please.

  23. Franz N. November 9, 2017 at 2:20 am

    Julia, this is absolutely brilliant! Please check your LinkedIn :)

  24. Daniel November 9, 2017 at 2:42 am

    OMG we want the same with the Xiaomi Mi Mix (1, 2 and future)

  25. walds11 November 9, 2017 at 2:49 am

    Wow, these wallpapers are amazing. Why do they seem zoomed in after I set as wallpaper on my iPhone X?

  26. Sean November 9, 2017 at 6:06 am

    Is there any chance of you doing this with the Pixel 2 XL?

  27. Zeromus2003 November 9, 2017 at 6:21 am

    Please do this for the LG V30 and S8+!! This is amazing!!

  28. Bryce Rielly November 9, 2017 at 7:33 am

    Fantastic!
    Please also for iPhone 6 Plus.
    Thanks
    Bryce

  29. Eric November 9, 2017 at 7:49 am

    Not sure what I’m doing wrong. I’m on an iPhone X and can’t download/save the photos. Not on chrome or safari. Any suggestions? I know to press and hold but it isn’t doing anything.

  30. Julia Bluff November 9, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Hey @Eric, try pressing the little forward icon/button when you have the full image. It should give you an option to save the image to your phone.

  31. Julia Bluff November 9, 2017 at 9:33 am

    We have those already, @Bryce. Scroll down and click on the links under the X-ray image.

  32. kadyuu November 9, 2017 at 9:33 am

    iPhone SE please

  33. Julia Bluff November 9, 2017 at 9:34 am

    Hi @walds11 — did you try “Still” view? Might just be me, but I thought “Still” had a better view than “Perspective”.

  34. Julia Bluff November 9, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Hi @Sander, we did them for the iPad 3, but we haven’t done wallpapers for the iPad since. Mostly because it’s all battery under there, so it’s not nearly as interesting as the iPhone internals. But I’ll pass along your request to our teardown team!

  35. Julia Bluff November 9, 2017 at 9:38 am

    Hi @Ankur, iPhone 6s Wallpapers are linked at the bottom of the post, under the X-ray image.

  36. Erik November 9, 2017 at 9:43 am

    I second for the Pixel 2 XL, this is such an awesome idea and looks freaking great.

  38. Donedward November 9, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    Bring note 8

  39. Leon Heess November 9, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    I need one for the OnePlus 3T

  40. Marco November 9, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    Please do this for all phones in the future…
    Would like to see it for the Samsung S7. ☹️

  41. Julia Bluff November 9, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    Hi @Marco, most Samsung phones and lots of Android phones in general open from the back and have everything attached to the back of the screen, making them poor candidates for this sort of photo. They’re not *true* straight-through-the-screen images—so we usually skip them. We could do it with X-ray images–but we don’t have one of those machines from Creative Electron in-house.

  42. Bennie November 9, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    Lg stylo 2 s plz

  43. Balthazar November 9, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    You lost 4pixel in your Wallpaper (2432 vs 2436)

  44. ma liang November 9, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    love uuuu

  45. dennis November 9, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    another vote for iphone se, please.

  50. Gülen November 10, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Please similar walpaper for iPhone 7 🙏

  51. V.Lindvall November 10, 2017 at 1:32 am

    This isnt even “Xray” the image is how the phone looks like without the glass back, not how it is if the screen was see-through. So just so you all know, this isnt an xray image, this is just a picture of the inside from the back.
    NOT how the phone would look if the screen was see-through

  52. DC November 10, 2017 at 1:48 am

    Think I’d very much like this for my {nearly arrived} Pixel 2 XL. Pleeasseeee!

  53. Brandon November 10, 2017 at 4:30 am

    It is on Your X Wallpapers app. Search it on AppStore. Try it.

