Show Off the Inside of Your iPhone X with These Wallpapers

We’ve just finished up with our iPhone X teardown (and what a teardown it was)—which means there’s only one item left on our teardown check-list: iPhone X wallpapers.
Every year, we cap off our teardown extravaganza by releasing wallpapers that show off the sweet internals of your iPhone. Apple spent too much effort on the iPhone X’s hardware to cover it up with glass that you can’t even see through. If you’re not interested in peeling up the OLED screen with a Suction Handle, like we do, then a wallpaper of your iPhone X internals is the next-best, less-destructive thing.
With these sweet wallpapers, you can basically pretend you’re looking straight through the screen and into the heart of your phone—like you have X-ray vision. And speaking of X-rays—this year, we have two internals options for you: a gorgeous, high-resolution image and an X-ray image of your iPhone X insides. By the way, the edge-to-edge display makes this set of wallpapers especially slick.
For best results, navigate to this blog post on your phone. Find the image you want as your wallpaper and click on the photo for the full resolution. Then, save the image on to your phone. You can set the wallpaper from “Wallpapers” in your phone’s Settings—“Choose a New Wallpaper” lists your recent photos, including downloads.
Both “Still” and “Perspective” work, but I like “Still” a little more.
Click the photos below for the full resolution image.
Full props to our friends at Creative Electron for the amazing X-ray shot! We’re still working on wallpapers for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus (stay tuned for those). But you can find wallpapers for your iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, as well as the 5s/5c and iPhone 5 on our blog.
If all these wallpapers have got you wondering what those bits and bobs inside your iPhone X actually do, then check out our video teardown:
All content here is licensed under the Creative Commons BY-NC-SA license.
I want this for all phones. Please do it
1125 x 2432 instead of 1125 x 2436? 🤔
Could you do this for the note 8? Please!
Please, don’t leave out iPads!!!
Is Internals Wallpaper available for the Pixel 2 XL? =)
Some love for iPhone 8?
We need this for a lot more phone. Really cool.
Thanks for sharing these photos!
How about showing some love for Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note 8
This is cool. Is there a iphone 8 plus inside wallpaper?
Please do consider making these for the note 8 if possible. Love your work as always!
Galaxy S8+???
Can you do a wallpaper for OnePlus 3T…. It looks cool..
I want it for my Galaxy J2
I want this for my old and beloved iPhone 4s!
(and every other iPhone)
I need this for iPhone 6s. Thanks in advance.
note 8 please
Could you make one of these for the iPads? I have an iPad Pro 10.5″ and a wallpaper like this would be really cool :)
I want this for my iPad Pro 10.5 :)
Please please please make a inside wallpaper for Nexus 5X. Please.
Xz premium thanks
Amazing idea. Galaxy s8 please.
Julia, this is absolutely brilliant! Please check your LinkedIn :)
OMG we want the same with the Xiaomi Mi Mix (1, 2 and future)
Wow, these wallpapers are amazing. Why do they seem zoomed in after I set as wallpaper on my iPhone X?
Is there any chance of you doing this with the Pixel 2 XL?
Please do this for the LG V30 and S8+!! This is amazing!!
Fantastic!
Please also for iPhone 6 Plus.
Thanks
Bryce
Not sure what I’m doing wrong. I’m on an iPhone X and can’t download/save the photos. Not on chrome or safari. Any suggestions? I know to press and hold but it isn’t doing anything.
Hey @Eric, try pressing the little forward icon/button when you have the full image. It should give you an option to save the image to your phone.
We have those already, @Bryce. Scroll down and click on the links under the X-ray image.
iPhone SE please
Hi @walds11 — did you try “Still” view? Might just be me, but I thought “Still” had a better view than “Perspective”.
Hi @Sander, we did them for the iPad 3, but we haven’t done wallpapers for the iPad since. Mostly because it’s all battery under there, so it’s not nearly as interesting as the iPhone internals. But I’ll pass along your request to our teardown team!
Hi @Ankur, iPhone 6s Wallpapers are linked at the bottom of the post, under the X-ray image.
I second for the Pixel 2 XL, this is such an awesome idea and looks freaking great.
Well done!
Bring note 8
I need one for the OnePlus 3T
Please do this for all phones in the future…
Would like to see it for the Samsung S7. ☹️
Hi @Marco, most Samsung phones and lots of Android phones in general open from the back and have everything attached to the back of the screen, making them poor candidates for this sort of photo. They’re not *true* straight-through-the-screen images—so we usually skip them. We could do it with X-ray images–but we don’t have one of those machines from Creative Electron in-house.
Lg stylo 2 s plz
You lost 4pixel in your Wallpaper (2432 vs 2436)
love uuuu
another vote for iphone se, please.
I did an illustrated version of this – http://jamesgulliverhancock.com/wp-content/uploads/jamesgulliverhancock_xray_iphone.jpg
very good！
love very much~
for s8 and S8plus u can download here https://togulev.com/s8wallpaper.html
Please similar walpaper for iPhone 7 🙏
This isnt even “Xray” the image is how the phone looks like without the glass back, not how it is if the screen was see-through. So just so you all know, this isnt an xray image, this is just a picture of the inside from the back.
NOT how the phone would look if the screen was see-through
Think I’d very much like this for my {nearly arrived} Pixel 2 XL. Pleeasseeee!
It is on Your X Wallpapers app. Search it on AppStore. Try it.