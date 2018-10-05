Apple’s secret repair kill switch hasn’t been activated—yet

Well, stop the presses. Turns out, ‘Apple makes your MacBook inoperative if you get it fixed at local repair shops’ isn’t quite true—not yet, no matter what The Sun says. Our lab testing has found that independent (and DIY) repair is alive and well. But it is under threat.
Even though the Mac line has grown less repairable over time, fixers have still managed to develop techniques for performing essential screen and battery repairs—until now. According to an internal Apple service document, any Mac with an Apple T2 chip now requires the proprietary ‘Apple Service Toolkit 2 (AST 2) System Configuration Suite’ (whew, that’s a mouthful!) to complete certain repairs. This issue has received extensive coverage, but we wanted to perform some lab testing before we took our shot. Let’s break down what all this means first.
The wily T2 chip in question.
Apple’s bulletin states that repairs to a laptop’s display assembly, logic board, upper case, and Touch ID board will require Apple’s secret software toolkit. In case you weren’t counting, that’s pretty much everything but the battery. On desktops, the logic board and flash storage are affected. But how?
Here’s how Apple describes the new process: After replacing a part, a technician must run the configuration suite, which connects to Apple’s Global Service Exchange (GSX) server to perform performance and compatibility checks for the new parts. Without this software, an internet connection, and approval from Apple’s servers, the repair is considered incomplete and the computer is rendered inoperative.
AST 2 is only provided to Apple stores and a very few select ‘Authorized Apple Service Providers’ (AASPs) that are under strict confidentiality and business contracts mandating what parts they can use and what they charge. This shift will leave third-party repair shops out to dry, not to mention the rest of us that are accustomed to fixing our own hardware. It is unclear whether this software is available to certified self-servicing accounts—if not, schools and businesses are out of luck too.
This service document certainly paints a grim picture, but ever the optimists, we headed down to our friendly local Apple Store and bought a brand new 2018 13” MacBook Pro Touch Bar unit. Then we disassembled it and traded displays with our teardown unit from this summer. To our surprise, the displays and MacBooks functioned normally in every combination we tried. We also updated to Mojave and swapped logic boards with the same results.
That’s a promising sign, and it means the sky isn’t quite falling—yet. But as we’ve learned, nothing is certain. Apple has a string of software-blocked repair scandals under its belt, including the device-disabling Error 53, a functionality-throttling Batterygate, and repeated feature-disabling incidents. It’s very possible that a future software update could render these “incomplete repairs” inoperative, and who knows when, or if, a fix will follow.
We completed a display replacement on a 2018 13″ MacBook Pro Touch Bar to see if we would experience any of the suspected complications.
Our guess is that this software tracks serial numbers and other parts data so Apple can verify AASPs are correctly completing repairs. It may also perform calibration, or it could simply be a way of keeping their authorized network in line. Basically it means Apple owns your device, not you, and could conceivably disable it remotely if they detect unauthorized repairs going on. For years, Apple has actively fought right to repair legislation in the US, but hasn’t outright blocked independent repair—this would be a big step, even for them.
So why is Apple doing this? It could simply be a mechanism for tracking parts used by their authorized network, to check quality or replacement rates. It’s possible that units with swapped parts may operate normally, but still report a failure in Apple diagnostic tests for having ‘unauthorized’ components installed—much like earlier units did on earlier versions of AST for third party HDD/SSD, RAM and batteries.
If it’s not, then we have a problem. Making part swaps dependent on secret software would be a customer-hostile move. It would impact people that don’t live near an AASP, can’t afford to go to one, don’t have time to mail their device, or like to use their computer longer than five years (the timeframe that Apple supports their hardware except where legally required otherwise). Third-party repair shops—which cater to the aforementioned groups—already struggle to keep up with Apple’s shenanigans.
Non-swappable parts would mean that large parts of the world will find themselves with unusable Macs, and no means for repair. Add to that a somewhat fragile keyboard on the 2018 MacBook Pro, and the situation becomes even more dire. This is a ridiculous idea, especially from a company that claims to care about professionals and the environment. Damaged devices with a T2 chip could become expensive paperweights (or just trash) as soon as they reach vintage status.
Why is Apple targeting Macs with the T2 chip?
Apple seems to be following the footsteps of John Deere and most automakers: you exchange money for a product, but you can’t actually do anything to that product yourself—sounds more like renting than ownership to us. Apple’s becoming another overbearing parent that can’t quite bring itself to let its children—err, customers—take full ownership of their devices. Except in this case parental love isn’t Apple’s motivating force—it’s profit.
Luckily, we can do something about this. The auto world already has a right to repair act requiring that automakers provide independent mechanics with the means to do any repairs that a dealer can. You shouldn’t have to wait until Apple deigns to push a fix, you shouldn’t let Apple remotely detonate your device. You need real repairs, and electronics right to repair laws can help. Mac repair may not be dead yet, but it’s certainly not safe—Apple has made that much painfully obvious.
How do you support the right to repair move?
What apple is doing should be declared illegal.
Im not buying mac computer. My 15inches macbook pro is last. I hate the way doing business!
Such a disappointment. Apple has been slowly but surely forcing customers to pay them for overpriced upgrades and repairs and this is the last straw. I’ve been a Mac user since they were housed in ugly beige boxes but over the last few years I’ve been slowly transitioning to open-source software that runs also on Linux. I really enjoy macOS but if it means sacrificing so much already and now the ability to repair my own computer, I think the only option is clear: buy a Windows machine and put Linux on it.
Just think folks,,,,
you buy music for your iPod (or any other apple device I believe from iTunes), but that music isn’t yours, effectively rented, has been like this for years.
So, im surprised that its taken this long for Apple to implement a similar idea for their computers.
All about the money folks, not the consumers not matter what they say.
The world is filled with $700 PC laptops that do everything a MacBook Pro can do and more. It’s also filled with $300 laptops that do almost everything a MacBook Pro can do. So do yourself a favor and stop buying macs.
Well, when it becomes a fact, I’m ready Apple is losing its self just like a dyeing business that raises its prices to cover lost customer base, Apple needs to stop this crap, T2’s issues check the solder balls under the Chips if they are showing a clowdy dull crusty look then it might need to be reworked,
REMEBER the XBOX 360.
Sounds like a copy of ast2 needs to be sourced from the wild, and examined at length at the fundamental code level. See exactly what kind of system calls, eprom quieries, and specific dependencies checks it can be asked to make and pass on to its upstream sith lord master. We could also dissemble newer hardware down to the chip level, and quiery each chip directly for any potential hooks…even if we had to acid bath it to reveal its physical binary structure and build out a software mock up from that. There are only a few subsystems that would provide a logically viable system hook, or pass a c2c command string along.
It’d also nicely give us an ohshit backup, as viable means of side hacking the interrupted processrs If apple decided to go all “Darth Mac” on us.
If you’re desperate to have an apple logo on your kit, you have to put up with this
Alternatively pay half the amount for a superior product that you can repair !
I don’t agree with this being the best solution on Apple’s part but I think it’s worth noting that their move also has security/privacy implications. Think about controlling exposure to malicious hardware components. There should potentially be a way to opt-in or opt-out of this, maybe, but laymen could be exposed to these kinds of attacks if under-the-radar repairs are possible.
My 2018 screen bit the dust- damaged- do you have the part number for replacement?
Boo Apple. Creepy as.
Just wanted to point out that Certified Self Servicing Accounts have all of the resources available to on GSX them that AASPs havenincluding AST2.
I say this as someone who worked at a University that had both AASP and SSA accounts.
And before you ask, the reason we had both was internal politics.