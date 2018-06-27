Apple Engineers Its Own Downfall With the Macbook Pro Keyboard

A titan of tech and industrial innovation has been laid low by a mere speck of dust. Last week, Apple quietly announced that they were extending the warranty on their flagship laptop’s keyboard to four years. As it turns out, the initial run of these keyboards, described by Jony Ive as thin, precise, and “sturdy,” has been magnificently prone to failure.
The first-gen butterfly keyboard showed up in 2015, but the real root of the problem dates back to 2012 in the very first Retina MacBook Pro. That radical redesign replaced their rugged, modular workhorse with a slimmed-down frame and first-of-its-kind retina display.
And a battery glued to the keyboard.
The new notebook was universally applauded by tech pundits, with one notable exception: my team at iFixit. Unlike the rest of the tech media, we don’t judge products for their release-day usability or aesthetics—we focus on what will happen when the device (inevitably) fails. How time-consuming (and therefore expensive) is it to open? Can broken components be replaced individually, or will you have to swap out more expensive larger modules? Our score provides a consumer with an educated guess of repair costs before they buy the product.
In our eyes, the new design was a repairability flop. We downgraded Apple from a seven-out-of-ten to a two. The subsequent 2013 update sent the MacBook line into a freefall, earning a mere 1/10—the lowest a notebook had ever earned at that point. They haven’t recovered since.
Apple has shipped two iterations of the butterfly mechanism. The 2.0 variant seems to handle dust a bit better, but had been on the market for a year before the volume of complaints reached a fever pitch. Anyone who has paid Apple to swap out their upper case in the last two years has most likely gotten the newer design. As far as we know, Apple’s new warranty replacements are unchanged—if they had improved, you’d think Apple would mention it—but we haven’t analyzed any units that have shipped in the last few weeks. (If we can get our hands on one, I’ll update this.)
The basic flaw is that these ultra-thin keys are easily paralyzed by particulate matter. Dust can block the keycap from pressing the switch, or disable the return mechanism. I’ll show you how in a minute.
The heroine at the center of this story is Casey Johnston, an editor for The Outline who has reported extensively on this issue since her computer came down with the affliction last year. Her research found that “while some keys can be very delicately removed, the spacebar breaks every single time anyone, including a professional, tries to remove it.”
So you can’t switch key caps. And it gets worse. The keyboard itself can’t simply be swapped out. You can’t even swap out the upper case containing the keyboard on its own. You also have to replace the glued-in battery, trackpad, and speakers at the same time. For Apple’s service team, the entire upper half of the laptop is a single component. That’s why Apple has been charging through the nose and taking forever on these repairs. And that’s why it’s such a big deal—for customers and for shareholders—that Apple is extending the warranty. It’s a damned expensive way to dust a laptop.
Let’s take a look and see what’s actually going on. We put a keycap under a microscope and injected a grain of sand so you can see how this happens. The grain is in the bottom right corner, and it’s completely blocking the key press action. It’s very challenging to remove it with compressed air.
The particle wedges underneath the butterfly lever, preventing it from depressing. With the space bar, there’s virtually no way to remove the key cap without destroying the key. And since the keyboard is part of the monolithic upper case, a single mote can render the computer useless.
Traditional key caps are more resilient to dust, and can be removed and individually repaired as necessary. But of course, they’re not 40% thinner.
Thin may be in, but it has tradeoffs. Ask any Touch Bar owner if they would trade a tenth of a millimeter for a more reliable keyboard. No one who has followed this Apple support document instructing them to shake their laptop at a 75 degree angle and spray their keyboard with air in a precise zig-zag pattern will quibble over a slightly thicker design.
This is design anorexia: making a product slimmer and slimmer at the cost of usefulness, functionality, serviceability, and the environment.
A repairable pro laptop is not an unreasonable ask. Apple has a history of great keyboards—they know how to make them. There are very successful laptop manufacturers who consistently earn 10/10 on our repairability scale. Apple fans are already making noise about the dearth of new Macs, especially upgradable options for professionals. Fortunately, Apple seems to be listening with their new warranty program.
Which brings us back to the point. Why did it take so long, and so many complaints, for the repair program to be put in place? Why do you need to send your MacBook Pro away for upwards of a week for a repair? That’s easy: because Apple made their product hard for them to repair, too. Apple’s new warranty program is going to cost them a lot of money.
Apple’s profit on every machine that they warranty under this new program has been decimated. There is a real business impact caused by unrepairable product design. Samsung recently had a similar experience with the Note7. Yes, the battery problem was a manufacturing defect. But if the battery had been easy to replace, they could have recalled just the batteries instead of the entire phone. It was a $5 billion design mistake.
But this isn’t just about warranty cost—there is a loud outcry for reliable, long-lasting, upgradeable machines. Just look at the market demand for the six-year-old 2012 MacBook Pro—the last fully upgradeable notebook Apple made. I use one myself, and I love it.
Apple can do better. Let’s start with a slightly thicker, more robust keyboard. Butterfly 3.0, we’re waiting for you.
In the meantime, let’s give some other companies a shot. Dell and HP have gorgeous, reliable, repairable flagship laptops that are getting rave reviews. Right now, I think they’ve done more to earn your business than Apple has.
How about when they kept releasing MacBook Pros without enough holes to let the hot air out until the GPU chips began to fail?
It’s pretty clear Steve built up the ego of a certain industrial designer while promoting him to the top –and he told everyone all the time how that designer could do no wrong, thereby removing any incentive that any engineer (even at the Veep level) would risk their career challenging the designs. /s/ Besides, people were hanging on to their Mac laptops for way too long and a little built-in obsolescence shouldn’t hurt people with enough money to buy such aspirational luxury items anyway, right? (Riiiight.)
Calling a product “anorexia” because it’s slim at the cost of usefulness is insensitive and disrespectful to people suffering from this horrible and deadly mental disorder.
I handed my Mac in to Apple in South Africa for this very problem. I’m seeing if they allow it to go under the warrantee, because in trying to fix my M key that stopped working because of dust, I managed to damage the little clips, so the key is loose.
I was told by the assistance who received the Mac that this probably voided my warrantee. I argued that even if they left the M key, all the other keys were problematic. He didn’t look too positive about this.
Really, the keyboard has made me want to downgrade back to my previous MacBook Pro, and also consider Windows and Linux alternatives.
“Apple can do better. Let’s start with a slightly thicker, more robust keyboard. Butterfly 3.0, we’re waiting for you.” –
Indeed they can do better! But every mechanical switch will broke after a certain times pressed. I wouldn’t be surprised, that this super thin keys are just to prepare users for the full-keyboard-touchbar.
“Let’s start with a slightly thicker,”
god no.
I’ve been hacking and programming for the past 30 years on a slew of keyboards. From the old school rock-solid Thinkpads to cheapo Chinese knock-offs to recent disasters, such as Surface, some Lenovos and others.
The Mac’s latest super thin keys are by far (i.e. miles) the best and, much more importantly, the fastest to type on.
If there’s anything we need from Apple is thinner, faster keyboards, maybe even touch-only.
The most absurd thing about all this for me is people using it as an excuse to denounce physical keyboard and cheer for a touchscreen one as if physical keyboards have always been this error prone which just isn’;t true at all.
If you want to bang your fingertips against a sheet of glass to type, get an iPad…
Hey Bearded Guy: at every single programming interest group I attend, and I attend a half-dozen, even the Windows ones, MacBooks make up 90% or more of the laptops present. Macs make up 99% of the computer’s at the programming consulting firm I work for too. And they mostly develop for non-Mac platforms. They are far and away the preferred laptop for developers. Been that way for years and years. Looks like you are just running your mouth instead of knowing the facts.
Unless they make at least the MacBook Pros upgradable, I have bought my last Mac. After 34 years of using them.
I would have to pay $4000 to replace my current 2011 MBP with a current model with equal or better specs…and since they got MORE expensive recently and LESS upgradable, I would have to max out the hardware so I don’t have to spend another $4k in two or three years.
This is ridiculous. Fire Jon Ive. Or cut your prices in HALF if you want them to be non-upgradable. Preferably both.
The problem with this assessment is that the author blames the thinning of the computer for the poor keyboard. The MacBook Air has been out since 2010 in an even thinner design and has a fully functioning keyboard that is not brought to its knees by a grain of sand. I realize that the MBA keyboard takes up a little more space and that in order to keep the MBP the same thickness they would have to give up some battery, but the point is, you can have both thin and a good keyboard. Making it thicker is not the only solution. Also, I have a feeling that if they worked at it, they could come up with a functioning keyboard either as thin or close to the thinness of the current MBP keyboard. This is just a bad design.
I have six Macs of various ages and three PC designs. For the money, it’s just no comparison – PC and the options, features, customization. I love the Genius Bar but most problems today are solvable with online forums. Apple has turned into a worse version of the monolithic dictator they used to accuse Microsoft of in the 80s.
Keyboards: actually, most computers of all kinds suck for this. Try many external keyboards and you’ll find that more solid tactile keys (almost like a typewriter) are most efficient and better for your fingers. Ask any pianist; they want solid weighted keys to work against – the plastic organ or synthesizer key is hard to control when doing complex tasks.
The best Apple keyboard is the one used in the later MacBook Air notebooks. Besides the reliability the newer keyboards have a bigger issue, the tactile feedback of a keypress occurs before the keypress is actually registered. Try this on a new MacBook, open an editor, slowly and softly press the G key till you feel it click, see that the G character is not on the screen. Unconsciously users of these keyboards type harder to make sure every press is registered. This makes them loud and my colleagues complain about getting RSI from these keyboards.
I wish Apple would re-release the MacBook 11, with just a faster CPU and more memory with the rest of the hardware identical. (I don’t need Retina on the road, I use an external screen for that). Can’t Ifixit provide a service where you send in you old MacBook Air and they upgrade CPU, SSD and memory? I would pay more for that than the price of a new MacBook Pro.
I bought a MBP in March and took it back for a full refund 14 days later. The butterfly keyboard is not only prone to a expensive breakdowns, but it is the loudest keyboard I know. The clackity clack is too much; that coupled with the awkward feel is enough to make me look at Dell for my next computer. For now I have a 2014 MBP with a functional keyboard. Much happier.
I took my MacBook 12 inch (2015) to the local Apple Genius Bar on Tuesday 26 June 2018 at 3:30 PM. I was told to expect a 3 to 5 day repair cycle. At 10:00 AM today (28 June 2018) I signed a Fedex package and was flabbergasted to find that it was my repaired MacBook! Impossible to say if it is a version 2 keyboard, but it seems to work marginally better, and the added new battery was a real plus.
I also have a 2012 13inch MacBook Pro that is upgradable by me, as well as the 2014 15 inch MacBook Pro which is the last to have built in ports other than USB-C . Have to agree that Apple has not gone the right way with MacBooks and MacBook Pros. USB-C dongles and docks are not easy to discern which will work and be reliable.
What a miserable machine. Keyboard was bad within days, USB-C power supply was bad out of the box (and I continue to eat them at the rate of one every six months or so).
Finally had the chance to send mine in to Apple under AppleCare; received a call from them telling me that I’d need to pay close to $2K because one of the water tell-tales had tripped. Of course (1) the issue was with the mechanics of the keyboard (2) the machine had never been off my desk and (3) when I asked if these are the same sort of 3M tell-tails that falsely trip when they get hot (and my machines get hot) I was told “well, um, yeah”. Strangely enough others on my staff who returned theirs for keyboard replacement were given the same line o’ jive.
So. For $1500 more than Apple wanted to fix my MBP and given me another of those miserable keyboards, I picked up a Dell 5520 with twice the memory, a fast SSD, a 4K touchscreen display, USB and Tbolt-3 ports and a card reader, allowing me to banish my bandoleer of dongles to an obscure drawer; it also has a field replaceable batter and a keyboard that not only works but has a better feel than that hellish answer to the Commodore PET Chiclets keyboard . It took perhaps three days to get Ubuntu beaten into shape (several hours of which was trying to extract the right URIs for iCloud calendars), but it’s been smooth sailing since.
Apple has utterly lost the plot, apparently believing that their offerings are upscale fashion accessories rather than tools. With a single generation of machines (both the current MBP and the equally hideous garbage can MacPro), Apple has managed to lose the developer market that was previously theirs to command.
How about my MacBook Pro Retina Mid 2012 15 inch model?
I confess, I like HTC phones for their thin unibody construction and beautiful industrial design, even if it means they are unrepairable. Look, I am not picking a life partner here, in 3 years it will be a collectible (I cannot say “obsolete” for what is half gadget – half pocket jewellery), so all I have to do is take care of the battery until then (that is, no deep discharges, no use during changing).
Just a reminder of how shit these keyboards are. I took my granddaughter’s failed ipad pro in for repair and they had me login to the cloud account to disable “find my ipad”. They gave me a laptop with the butterfly keys to accomplish this. When I looked at what I had typed, several of the letters were missing on the screen. Total crap.
I likewise own a 2013 retina macbook pro which I’ve had to repair myself. Replaced keyboard (PITA), Trackpad (even more of a PITA since glued in battery has to be removed), and battery replaced (simplified because of prior Trackpad repair). I’d love to update to a new macbook pro, but I refuse to even consider the current models. Without Steve Jobs, Apple is floundering.
